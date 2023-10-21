When the Davidson Wildcats play the Valparaiso Beacons at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection model predicts the Wildcats will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Valparaiso vs. Davidson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Davidson (-18.5) 56.5 Davidson 37, Valparaiso 19

Valparaiso Betting Info (2022)

The Beacons won six games against the spread last year, while failing to cover five times.

Beacons games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Davidson Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats went 4-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Wildcats games.

Beacons vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Davidson 43.5 23.0 56.7 24.0 30.3 22.0 Valparaiso 18.8 28.5 22.3 25.0 15.3 32.0

