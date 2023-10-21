In the upcoming matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Tyler Johnson to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in two of five games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Johnson has scored one goal on the power play.

Johnson's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up eight goals in total (only 1.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

