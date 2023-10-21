Looking at the schools in the Patriot League, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 8 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Patriot League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Holy Cross

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-1
  • Overall Rank: 13th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd
  • Last Game: W 55-27 vs Bucknell

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Lafayette
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Lafayette

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
  • Overall Rank: 23rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th
  • Last Game: W 12-9 vs Princeton

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Holy Cross
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Fordham

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 57th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 111th
  • Last Game: W 26-7 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: BYE

4. Georgetown

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Overall Rank: 68th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th
  • Last Game: W 17-7 vs Lehigh

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Colgate
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Colgate

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Overall Rank: 75th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th
  • Last Game: W 27-24 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Georgetown
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Bucknell

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Overall Rank: 88th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th
  • Last Game: W 21-13 vs Cornell

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Lehigh
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Lehigh

  • Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Overall Rank: 97th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th
  • Last Game: L 17-7 vs Georgetown

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Bucknell
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

