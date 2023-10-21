Can we count on Kevin Korchinski lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Korchinski stats and insights

Korchinski is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Korchinski has picked up one assist on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up eight goals in total (just 1.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.