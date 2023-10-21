Will Kevin Korchinski Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on October 21?
Can we count on Kevin Korchinski lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)
Korchinski stats and insights
- Korchinski is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Korchinski has picked up one assist on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up eight goals in total (just 1.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
