The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) in a Big Ten clash.

Rutgers ranks 74th in points scored this season (27.7 points per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 16 points allowed per game. Indiana has been struggling on offense, ranking 14th-worst with 317.2 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, allowing 374.7 total yards per contest (68th-ranked).

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on BTN.

Indiana vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Indiana vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Indiana Rutgers 317.2 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329 (96th) 374.7 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.4 (17th) 107.2 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165 (55th) 210 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 164 (120th) 9 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 6 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has compiled 914 yards on 60.9% passing while recording two touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaylin Lucas, has carried the ball 51 times for 218 yards (36.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 196 receiving yards (32.7 per game) on 24 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Christian Turner has racked up 204 yards (on 48 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper leads his squad with 278 receiving yards on 16 receptions with one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley has 20 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 224 yards (37.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has thrown for 1,095 yards, completing 50.9% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 219 yards (31.3 ypg) on 57 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Kyle Monangai has 635 rushing yards on 120 carries with seven touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson's 282 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 36 times and has registered 16 receptions.

Christian Dremel has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 280 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Isaiah Washington has hauled in 15 receptions for 179 yards, an average of 25.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

