MVFC opponents match up when the Indiana State Sycamores (0-6) and the South Dakota Coyotes (5-1) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute).

Indiana State has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking ninth-worst with 245.7 yards per contest. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 92nd in the FCS (386.5 yards allowed per game). With 351.2 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, South Dakota ranks 65th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 43rd, surrendering 331.5 total yards per contest.

Indiana State vs. South Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Indiana State vs. South Dakota Key Statistics

Indiana State South Dakota 245.7 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.2 (72nd) 386.5 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.5 (36th) 117.2 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.3 (53rd) 128.5 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.8 (69th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers has 481 yards passing for Indiana State, completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Plez Lawrence has 299 rushing yards on 53 carries with three touchdowns.

Justin Dinka has been handed the ball 44 times this year and racked up 162 yards (27 per game).

Harry Van Dyne's 345 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has collected 23 catches and one touchdown.

Dakota Caton has caught 21 passes for 225 yards (37.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kevin Barnett has been the target of 13 passes and compiled seven receptions for 75 yards, an average of 12.5 yards per contest.

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has put up 1,187 passing yards, or 197.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.6% of his passes and has collected 10 touchdowns with one interception.

Travis Theis has run the ball 94 times for 458 yards, with four touchdowns.

Nate Thomas has collected 255 yards (on 40 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Carter Bell's 405 receiving yards (67.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 22 catches on 18 targets with four touchdowns.

Jack Martens has 20 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 267 yards (44.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

JJ Galbreath's 16 grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 228 yards (38 ypg) and four touchdowns.

