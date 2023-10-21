Our computer model predicts the South Dakota Coyotes will defeat the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, October 21 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Indiana State vs. South Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota (-34.3) 44.7 South Dakota 40, Indiana State 5

Indiana State Betting Info (2022)

The Sycamores won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, six of Sycamores games went over the point total.

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes covered just twice in 11 games with a spread last season.

Coyotes games hit the over five out of 11 times last year.

Sycamores vs. Coyotes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indiana State 11.5 35.7 10.0 27.0 12.3 40.0 South Dakota 27.5 16.3 32.8 11.0 17.0 27.0

