Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Indiana
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
In a Week 8 slate that features plenty of competitive matchups, fans from Indiana should tune in to see the Central Michigan Chippewas versus the Ball State Cardinals.
College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week
Valparaiso Beacons at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Butler Bulldogs at Dayton Flyers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Welcome Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Dakota Coyotes at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Central Michigan Chippewas at Ball State Cardinals
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Central Michigan (-5.5)
