The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-3) on the road on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we pick to come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final score of Golden Knights 3, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-225)

Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.2 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

This season the Blackhawks scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Chicago failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have scored at least three goals two times and won each of those games.

Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in one game this season and won.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents five times this season, and earned four points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 5th 3.8 Goals Scored 2.2 27th 3rd 1.6 Goals Allowed 2.6 10th 15th 31.8 Shots 27.2 26th 12th 28.8 Shots Allowed 37 31st 11th 23.53% Power Play % 4.55% 29th 8th 92.31% Penalty Kill % 92.31% 8th

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

