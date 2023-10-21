The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Corey Perry score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Corey Perry score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43 if he scores a goal)

Perry stats and insights

Perry has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Perry has no points on the power play.

Perry averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up eight goals in total (only 1.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

