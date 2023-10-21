On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Connor Bedard going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200

Bedard stats and insights

Bedard has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Bedard has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 4.0 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up eight goals in total (just 1.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

