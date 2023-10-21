The Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3) have a MAC matchup with the Ball State Cardinals (1-6). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Central Michigan vs. Ball State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Central Michigan vs. Ball State?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Central Michigan 29, Ball State 17

Central Michigan 29, Ball State 17 Central Michigan has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.

The Chippewas have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter and won each time.

Ball State has been the underdog in six games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Cardinals have been at least a +175 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Chippewas have a 67.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Central Michigan (-5.5)



Central Michigan (-5.5) Central Michigan has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

The Chippewas have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Ball State has covered the spread twice this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in four chances).

Parlay your bets together on the Central Michigan vs. Ball State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)



Over (40.5) This season, five of Central Michigan's seven games have gone over Saturday's total of 40.5 points.

There have been four Ball State games that have finished with a combined score higher than 40.5 points this season.

The point total for the contest of 40.5 is 2.8 points more than the combined points per game averages for Central Michigan (22.7 points per game) and Ball State (15 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Central Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.4 45.8 48.5 Implied Total AVG 30.6 27.7 32.8 ATS Record 2-5-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Ball State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 54.5 48.8 Implied Total AVG 33.3 33 33.5 ATS Record 2-4-0 1-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-2 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.