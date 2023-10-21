The Butler Bulldogs are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Dayton Flyers at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Butler vs. Dayton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Butler (-16) 45.5 Butler 31, Dayton 15

Butler Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs covered six times in nine games with a spread last year.

Last season, four Bulldogs games went over the point total.

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers went 6-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, three of Flyers games hit the over.

Bulldogs vs. Flyers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dayton 25.3 28 36.3 21 10.7 37.3 Butler 29.4 22.3 37 21.5 19.3 23.3

