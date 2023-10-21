When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Boris Katchouk light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a goal)

Katchouk stats and insights

Katchouk is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

Katchouk has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded eight goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

