The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0, on a five-game winning streak) hit the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-3) at United Center. The matchup on Saturday, October 21 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-225) Blackhawks (+185) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have won two of the five games in which they've been an underdog.

Chicago has entered four games this season as the underdog by +185 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

The Blackhawks have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals once this season.

Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 19 (2nd) Goals 11 (17th) 8 (5th) Goals Allowed 13 (19th) 4 (8th) Power Play Goals 1 (24th) 1 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 1 (4th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks have the league's 17th-ranked scoring offense (11 total goals, 2.2 per game).

The Blackhawks have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 13 total, which ranks 19th among league teams.

Their -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.

