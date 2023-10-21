The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0) are heavy favorites (-225 moneyline odds to win) when they hit the road in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-3), who have +185 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Golden Knights Moneyline Blackhawks Moneyline Total BetMGM -225 +185 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals only once this season.

The Golden Knights were listed as a moneyline favorite in four games this season, and won each time.

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in five games this season, with two upset wins (40.0%).

Vegas has been a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

Chicago has gone 2-2 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +185 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.