The Vegas Golden Knights will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, October 21, with the Golden Knights having won five consecutive games.

Watch along on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS as the Golden Knights try to defeat the Blackhawks.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have conceded 13 total goals this season (2.6 per game), 19th in the league.

The Blackhawks have 11 goals this season (2.2 per game), 17th in the league.

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up only 12 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged just 2.2 goals per game (11 total) over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Corey Perry 5 1 3 4 1 0 - Seth Jones 5 0 3 3 3 0 - Connor Bedard 5 1 2 3 3 3 32.3% Andreas Athanasiou 5 0 3 3 0 2 30% Tyler Johnson 5 3 0 3 1 2 23.1%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding eight total goals (just 1.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Golden Knights' 19 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up only eight goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 19 goals over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players