Ball State vs. Central Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3) will face off against a fellow MAC opponent, the Ball State Cardinals (1-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Chippewas are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Central Michigan vs. Ball State matchup.
Ball State vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
Ball State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Central Michigan (-4.5)
|41.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Central Michigan (-4.5)
|41.5
|-200
|+164
Ball State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends
- Ball State has covered twice in six chances against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
- Central Michigan has covered twice in seven games with a spread this season.
- The Chippewas have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
Ball State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+40000
|Bet $100 to win $40000
