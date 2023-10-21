The Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3) hit the road for a MAC showdown against the Ball State Cardinals (1-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Central Michigan ranks 106th in the FBS with 334.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 102nd in total defense (402.3 yards allowed per contest). Ball State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, compiling 15.0 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 103rd with 30.7 points allowed per contest.

Here we will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics

Ball State Central Michigan 288.0 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.4 (90th) 374.9 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.3 (111th) 119.6 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.1 (82nd) 168.4 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.3 (108th) 12 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 6 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (126th)

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher leads Ball State with 566 yards on 62-of-95 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 95 times for 422 yards (60.3 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught 13 passes for 129 yards.

Kiael Kelly has run for 279 yards across 50 attempts.

Qian Magwood's 260 receiving yards (37.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 27 catches on 39 targets with one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has 27 receptions (on 44 targets) for a total of 217 yards (31.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ahmad Edwards has racked up 212 reciving yards (30.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has been a dual threat for Central Michigan so far this season. He has 1,060 passing yards, completing 57.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 200 yards (28.6 ypg) on 60 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Myles Bailey, has carried the ball 86 times for 358 yards (51.1 per game), scoring three times.

Jesse Prewitt III's team-leading 356 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of 30 targets) with three touchdowns.

Chris Parker has caught 16 passes for 265 yards (37.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Marion Lukes has compiled 18 receptions for 186 yards, an average of 26.6 yards per game.

