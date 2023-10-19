Week 8 AAC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
College football Week 8 action includes eight games with AAC teams. Read below for up-to-date results and the top performers.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 8 AAC Results
Rice 42 Tulsa 10
- Pregame Favorite: Tulsa (-3.5)
- Pregame Total: 56.5
Rice Leaders
- Passing: JT Daniels (24-for-37, 342 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Dean Connors (9 ATT, 120 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Luke McCaffrey (10 TAR, 6 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD)
Tulsa Leaders
- Passing: Cardell Williams (7-for-14, 101 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Braylon Braxton (12 ATT, 89 YDS)
- Receiving: Kamdyn Benjamin (4 TAR, 3 REC, 48 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Tulsa
|Rice
|294
|Total Yards
|512
|138
|Passing Yards
|342
|156
|Rushing Yards
|170
|3
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 8 AAC Games
SMU Mustangs at Temple Owls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, October 20
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: SMU (-21)
Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Memphis (-6.5)
No. 22 Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-10.5)
Charlotte 49ers at East Carolina Pirates
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: East Carolina (-6.5)
North Texas Mean Green at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-20.5)
South Florida Bulls at UConn Huskies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Florida (-1.5)
UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UTSA (-2.5)
