Tyler Johnson Game Preview: Blackhawks vs. Avalanche - October 19
Tyler Johnson and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Johnson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tyler Johnson vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Johnson Season Stats Insights
- Johnson's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:46 per game on the ice, is 0.
- Johnson has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though four games played, including multiple goals once.
- Johnson has registered a point in a game twice this year in four games played, including multiple points once.
- Through four games this year, Johnson has not recorded an assist.
- The implied probability is 44.4% that Johnson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Johnson Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|4
|Games
|3
|3
|Points
|2
|3
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.