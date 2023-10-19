The Chicago Blackhawks, Seth Jones among them, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Jones' props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Seth Jones vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Jones Season Stats Insights

Jones has averaged 25:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

Through four games this season, Jones has yet to score a goal.

Despite recording points in three of four games this season, Jones has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Jones has an assist in three of four games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Jones hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Jones has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jones Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 4 Games 3 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

