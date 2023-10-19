Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Avalanche on October 19, 2023
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Colorado Avalanche-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.
Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Connor Bedard is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with three total points this season. He has scored one goal and added two assists in four games.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Bruins
|Oct. 11
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Penguins
|Oct. 10
|0
|1
|1
|5
Andreas Athanasiou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +320, Under Odds: -500)
Andreas Athanasiou's zero goals and three assists add up to three points this season.
Athanasiou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 16
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Bruins
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Penguins
|Oct. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Mikko Rantanen has been a major player for Colorado this season, with five points in three games.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Sharks
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 11
|2
|2
|4
|5
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
Cale Makar has totaled four points (1.3 per game), scoring two goals and adding two assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Sharks
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Kings
|Oct. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
