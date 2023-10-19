Thursday's NHL slate features a matchup between the heavily favored Colorado Avalanche (3-0) and the Chicago Blackhawks (2-2) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche are -350 on the moneyline to win at home against the Blackhawks (+280) in the game, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Avalanche Moneyline Blackhawks Moneyline Total BetMGM -350 +280 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Chicago has not played a game this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals scored.

The Avalanche were a moneyline favorite in three games this season, and won each time.

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in four games this season, with two upset wins (50.0%).

Colorado has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -350.

Chicago has played with moneyline odds of +280 or longer once this season and won that game.

