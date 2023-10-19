How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, October 19, with the Avalanche having won three consecutive games.
You can see the Avalanche try to knock off the the Blackhawks on ESPN.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blackhawks allowed 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.
- The Blackhawks had 202 goals last season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the league.
- They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.
- The Blackhawks had 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) put them 28th in the league.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Andreas Athanasiou
|81
|20
|20
|40
|49
|58
|46.6%
|Taylor Raddysh
|78
|20
|17
|37
|29
|33
|52.6%
|Seth Jones
|72
|12
|25
|37
|66
|46
|-
|Taylor Hall
|61
|16
|20
|36
|41
|24
|44.4%
|Tyler Johnson
|56
|12
|20
|32
|22
|33
|51.3%
Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Avalanche allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.
- The Avalanche scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche recorded last season (on 261 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Avalanche had the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate (24.52%).
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
|Devon Toews
|80
|7
|43
|50
|39
|45
|-
