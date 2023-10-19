The Colorado Avalanche will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, October 19, with the Avalanche having won three consecutive games.

You can see the Avalanche try to knock off the the Blackhawks on ESPN.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Blackhawks vs Avalanche Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blackhawks allowed 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks had 202 goals last season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the league.

They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.

The Blackhawks had 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) put them 28th in the league.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Andreas Athanasiou 81 20 20 40 49 58 46.6% Taylor Raddysh 78 20 17 37 29 33 52.6% Seth Jones 72 12 25 37 66 46 - Taylor Hall 61 16 20 36 41 24 44.4% Tyler Johnson 56 12 20 32 22 33 51.3%

Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)

The Avalanche allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.

The Avalanche scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche recorded last season (on 261 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Avalanche had the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate (24.52%).

Avalanche Key Players