Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today - October 19
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Chicago Blackhawks' (2-2) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Thursday, October 19 matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (3-0) at Ball Arena, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Colton Dach
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Philipp Kurashev
|C
|Out
|Wrist
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out
|Groin
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Blackhawks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Blackhawks had 202 goals last season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- Chicago conceded 3.6 goals per game (299 in total), 28th in the NHL.
- They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.
Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Colorado gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.
Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-350)
|Blackhawks (+280)
|6.5
