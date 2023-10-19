Andreas Athanasiou and the Chicago Blackhawks will face the Colorado Avalanche at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Looking to bet on Athanasiou's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Andreas Athanasiou vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Athanasiou Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Athanasiou has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 13:48 on the ice per game.

Athanasiou has yet to score a goal through four games this season.

Athanasiou has tallied point in two of four games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Athanasiou has had an assist twice this year in four games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

The implied probability that Athanasiou goes over his points prop total is 38.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 24.4% of Athanasiou going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Athanasiou Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 4 Games 3 3 Points 2 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

