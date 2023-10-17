Week 8 of the college football slate includes six games featuring Sun Belt teams in action. Read below to get up-to-date results and key players.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama

Week 8 Sun Belt Results

South Alabama 55 Southern Miss 3

  • Pregame Favorite: South Alabama (-18.5)
  • Pregame Total: 51.5

South Alabama Leaders

  • Passing: Carter Bradley (21-for-27, 319 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: La'Damian Webb (20 ATT, 102 YDS, 4 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jamaal Pritchett (6 TAR, 5 REC, 122 YDS)

Southern Miss Leaders

  • Passing: Holman Edwards (5-for-15, 41 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Kenyon Clay (10 ATT, 60 YDS)
  • Receiving: Frank Gore Jr. (3 TAR, 2 REC, 22 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South AlabamaSouthern Miss
647Total Yards149
360Passing Yards46
287Rushing Yards103
1Turnovers2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 8 Sun Belt Games

James Madison Dukes at Marshall Thundering Herd

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Thursday, October 19
  • Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: James Madison (-3.5)

UL Monroe Warhawks at Georgia Southern Eagles

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Georgia Southern (-16.5)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Arkansas State Red Wolves

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-10.5)

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Old Dominion Monarchs

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)

Georgia State Panthers at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Cajun Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Louisiana (-3)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.