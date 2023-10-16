Monday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Citizens Bank Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Phillies taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET on October 16.

The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Phillies Performance Insights

The Phillies have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

The Phillies have won 66, or 61.1%, of the 108 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Philadelphia has won 25 of its 41 games, or 61%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Phillies.

Philadelphia has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 796.

The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 5-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 45 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 4 Marlins W 7-1 Aaron Nola vs Braxton Garrett October 7 @ Braves W 3-0 Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider October 9 @ Braves L 5-4 Zack Wheeler vs Max Fried October 11 Braves W 10-2 Aaron Nola vs Bryce Elder October 12 Braves W 3-1 Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider October 16 Diamondbacks - Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 17 Diamondbacks - Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly October 19 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt October 20 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule