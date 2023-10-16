The Toronto Maple Leafs (2-0) are heavily favored (-350 moneyline odds to win) when they host a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (1-2), who have +280 moneyline odds, on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Maple Leafs Moneyline Blackhawks Moneyline Total BetMGM -350 +280 7 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Chicago has not played a game this season that ended with more than 7 goals scored.

The Maple Leafs have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in three games this season, with one upset wins (33.3%).

Toronto has not played with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Chicago has not had a game with longer moneyline odds than +280.

