Will Teddy Bridgewater Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Teddy Bridgewater did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Bridgewater's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Bridgewater had season stats last year which included 683 passing yards (136.6 per game). He was 49-for-79 (62.0%), with four touchdown passes and four interceptions, and had three carries for 27 yards.
Keep an eye on Bridgewater's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Teddy Bridgewater Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Personal
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lions vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Bridgewater 2022 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|49
|79
|62.0%
|683
|4
|4
|8.6
|3
|27
|0
Bridgewater Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 3
|Bills
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|14
|23
|193
|1
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Jets
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|23
|34
|329
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|12
|19
|161
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
Rep Teddy Bridgewater and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.