Teddy Bridgewater did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Bridgewater's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Bridgewater had season stats last year which included 683 passing yards (136.6 per game). He was 49-for-79 (62.0%), with four touchdown passes and four interceptions, and had three carries for 27 yards.

Keep an eye on Bridgewater's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Teddy Bridgewater Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Personal

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Bridgewater 2022 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 49 79 62.0% 683 4 4 8.6 3 27 0

Bridgewater Game-by-Game (2022)

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 3 Bills 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 14 23 193 1 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Jets 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 23 34 329 2 2 1 10 0 Week 17 @Patriots 12 19 161 1 1 1 6 0

Rep Teddy Bridgewater and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.