Will Sam LaPorta Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Sam LaPorta did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at LaPorta's stats below.
LaPorta's season stats include 289 yards on 25 receptions (11.6 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 31 times.
Sam LaPorta Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
- The Lions have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (LP/abdomen): 26 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- James Mitchell (DNP/hamstring): 26 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Lions vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
LaPorta 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|31
|25
|289
|132
|3
|11.6
LaPorta Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|5
|5
|39
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|6
|5
|63
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|11
|8
|84
|1
|Week 4
|@Packers
|5
|4
|56
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|4
|3
|47
|2
