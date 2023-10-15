Sam LaPorta did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at LaPorta's stats below.

LaPorta's season stats include 289 yards on 25 receptions (11.6 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 31 times.

Sam LaPorta Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

The Lions have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Amon-Ra St. Brown (LP/abdomen): 26 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs James Mitchell (DNP/hamstring): 26 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Lions vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

LaPorta 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 31 25 289 132 3 11.6

LaPorta Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 4 3 47 2

