Michael Pittman Jr. vs. the Jaguars' Defense: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Pittman Jr. against the Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense and Andre Cisco is a matchup to watch in Week 6, when the Colts face the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. We have stats and insights available for you below.
Colts vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars
|37.7
|7.5
|34
|95
|7.96
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Andre Cisco Insights
Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense
- Michael Pittman Jr. paces his team with 297 receiving yards on 31 catches with one touchdown.
- Through the air, Indianapolis' passing attacks is 14th in the NFL with 1,062 passing yards (212.4 per game) and 18th with five passing touchdowns.
- The Colts' offensive attack has been looking good this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 120 total points (24 per game).
- Indianapolis ranks 16th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 33.4 times per game.
- In the red zone, the Colts rank 22nd in the league in pass attempts, passing the ball 18 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 36.7%.
Andre Cisco & the Jaguars' Defense
- Andre Cisco leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 27 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.
- Looking at passing yards allowed, Jacksonville has given up 1,312 (262.4 per game), the fourth-most in the league.
- The Jaguars' points-against average on defense is 13th in the NFL, at 20.4 per game.
- Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville this season.
- The Jaguars have allowed a touchdown pass to eight players this season.
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Andre Cisco Advanced Stats
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Andre Cisco
|Rec. Targets
|46
|22
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|31
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|9.6
|15
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|297
|27
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|59.4
|5.4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|138
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|6
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|2
|Interceptions
