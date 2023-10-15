In the Week 6 contest between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Michael Pittman Jr. hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)

Pittman has been targeted 46 times and has 31 receptions, leading the Colts with 297 yards (59.4 per game) plus one TD.

Pittman has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11 8 97 1 Week 2 @Texans 12 8 56 0 Week 3 @Ravens 11 9 77 0 Week 4 Rams 5 1 15 0 Week 5 Titans 7 5 52 0

