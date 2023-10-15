The Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play in a Week 6 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Marvin Jones Jr. find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Marvin Jones Jr. score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)

Jones has recorded 30 yards receiving (10 per game), hauling in four passes on nine targets.

Having played three games this season, Jones has not had a TD reception.

Marvin Jones Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 6 2 8 0 Week 4 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Panthers 2 2 22 0

