The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) host a streaking Detroit Lions (4-1) team on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Lions have won three straight games.

How to Watch Lions vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Lions Insights

This year, the Lions put up 12.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Buccaneers give up (17).

The Lions collect 65.9 more yards per game (384.4) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (318.5).

This season, Detroit racks up 141 rushing yards per game, 46.2 more than Tampa Bay allows per contest (94.8).

This year, the Lions have six turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (10).

Lions Away Performance

The Lions score fewer points on the road (27.5 per game) than they do overall (29.6), but also concede fewer in away games (20 per game) than overall (21.4).

On the road, the Lions accumulate more yards (384.5 per game) than they do overall (384.4). They also concede fewer yards on the road (273) than they do overall (292.8).

The Lions accumulate 164.5 rushing yards per game away from home (23.5 more than overall), and concede 58.5 away from home (9.9 fewer than overall).

The Lions convert fewer third downs in away games (37.5%) than they do overall (38.8%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (32%) than overall (36.7%).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 Atlanta W 20-6 FOX 9/28/2023 at Green Bay W 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/8/2023 Carolina W 42-24 FOX 10/15/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 10/22/2023 at Baltimore - FOX 10/30/2023 Las Vegas - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS

