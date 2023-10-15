How to Watch Lions vs. Buccaneers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) host a streaking Detroit Lions (4-1) team on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Lions have won three straight games.
We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Lions vs. Buccaneers
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Lions Insights
- This year, the Lions put up 12.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Buccaneers give up (17).
- The Lions collect 65.9 more yards per game (384.4) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (318.5).
- This season, Detroit racks up 141 rushing yards per game, 46.2 more than Tampa Bay allows per contest (94.8).
- This year, the Lions have six turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (10).
Lions Away Performance
- The Lions score fewer points on the road (27.5 per game) than they do overall (29.6), but also concede fewer in away games (20 per game) than overall (21.4).
- On the road, the Lions accumulate more yards (384.5 per game) than they do overall (384.4). They also concede fewer yards on the road (273) than they do overall (292.8).
- The Lions accumulate 164.5 rushing yards per game away from home (23.5 more than overall), and concede 58.5 away from home (9.9 fewer than overall).
- The Lions convert fewer third downs in away games (37.5%) than they do overall (38.8%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (32%) than overall (36.7%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|Atlanta
|W 20-6
|FOX
|9/28/2023
|at Green Bay
|W 34-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/8/2023
|Carolina
|W 42-24
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|FOX
|10/30/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.