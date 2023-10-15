Star running back David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET at Raymond James Stadium.

Before making a player prop wager, check out the player props for the top contributors in this contest between the Lions and the Buccaneers.

David Montgomery Touchdown Odds

Montgomery Odds to Score First TD: +390

Montgomery Odds to Score Anytime TD: +170

Rachaad White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +650

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

More Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jared Goff 245.5 (-110) - - David Montgomery - 78.5 (-110) 15.5 (-110) Kalif Raymond - - 18.5 (-110) Josh Reynolds - - 34.5 (-110) Amon-Ra St. Brown - - 74.5 (-110)

More Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 63.5 (-110) Chris Godwin - - 56.5 (-110) Baker Mayfield 227.5 (-110) 12.5 (-110) - Rachaad White - 45.5 (-110) 16.5 (-110) Cade Otton - - 26.5 (-110) Trey Palmer - - 16.5 (-110)

