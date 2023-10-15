Lions vs. Buccaneers Player Props & Odds – Week 6
Star running back David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET at Raymond James Stadium.
Before making a player prop wager, check out the player props for the top contributors in this contest between the Lions and the Buccaneers.
David Montgomery Touchdown Odds
- Montgomery Odds to Score First TD: +390
- Montgomery Odds to Score Anytime TD: +170
Rachaad White Touchdown Odds
- White Odds to Score First TD: +650
- White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280
More Lions Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jared Goff
|245.5 (-110)
|-
|-
|David Montgomery
|-
|78.5 (-110)
|15.5 (-110)
|Kalif Raymond
|-
|-
|18.5 (-110)
|Josh Reynolds
|-
|-
|34.5 (-110)
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|-
|-
|74.5 (-110)
More Buccaneers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mike Evans
|-
|-
|63.5 (-110)
|Chris Godwin
|-
|-
|56.5 (-110)
|Baker Mayfield
|227.5 (-110)
|12.5 (-110)
|-
|Rachaad White
|-
|45.5 (-110)
|16.5 (-110)
|Cade Otton
|-
|-
|26.5 (-110)
|Trey Palmer
|-
|-
|16.5 (-110)
