Should you bet on Josh Downs hitting paydirt in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Downs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Josh Downs score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)

This year Downs has hauled in 23 passes on 33 targets for 255 yards, averaging 51 yards per game.

Downs does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Josh Downs Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0

Rep Josh Downs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.