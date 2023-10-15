Will Jonathan Taylor Score a Touchdown Against the Jaguars in Week 6?
In the Week 6 game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jonathan Taylor score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Jonathan Taylor score a touchdown against the Jaguars?
Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)
- A season ago, Taylor churned out 861 yards rushing, averaging 78.3 per game, while scoring four TDs.
- He ran for a touchdown in four games last year, but did not rush for more than one in a game.
Jonathan Taylor Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Texans
|31
|161
|1
|4
|14
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|9
|54
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|21
|71
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|20
|42
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Titans
|10
|58
|0
|7
|27
|0
|Week 8
|Commanders
|16
|76
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|22
|147
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|22
|84
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|20
|86
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|21
|82
|0
|3
|21
|0
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0
