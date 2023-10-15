Should you wager on Jared Goff getting into the end zone in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Goff has run for 12 yards on 14 carries (2.4 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Goff has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of five).

Jared Goff Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 22 35 253 1 0 5 -1 0 Week 2 Seahawks 28 35 323 3 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 22 33 243 1 1 5 3 1 Week 4 @Packers 19 28 210 1 1 2 10 0 Week 5 Panthers 20 28 236 3 0 2 0 1

