Will James Mitchell Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
James Mitchell did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Take a look at Mitchell's stats below.
In the passing game last year, Mitchell was targeted 11 times, with season stats of 113 yards on 11 receptions (10.3 per catch) and one TD.
James Mitchell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Lions have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (LP/abdomen): 26 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Lions vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mitchell 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|11
|113
|62
|1
|10.3
Mitchell Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 9
|Packers
|2
|2
|8
|1
|Week 10
|@Bears
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|1
|1
|22
|0
|Week 15
|@Jets
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|2
|2
|31
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|1
|1
|7
|0
