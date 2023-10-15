When the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars go head to head in Week 6 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Isaiah McKenzie hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think McKenzie will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Isaiah McKenzie score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a TD)

McKenzie has caught three passes on five targets for 16 yards, averaging 3.2 yards per game.

Having played four games this year, McKenzie has not had a TD reception.

Isaiah McKenzie Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 1 1 7 0 Week 3 @Ravens 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Rams 3 1 6 0 Week 5 Titans 0 0 0

Rep Isaiah McKenzie with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.