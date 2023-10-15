The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) and Indianapolis Colts (3-2) are slated to meet at TIAA Bank Field on October 15, which means that Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew will be under center for the respective teams. Below, we dissect both QBs, highlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Colts vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

Gardner Minshew vs. Trevor Lawrence Matchup

Gardner Minshew 2023 Stats Trevor Lawrence 4 Games Played 5 68.7% Completion % 67.2% 553 (138.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,258 (251.6) 2 Touchdowns 5 0 Interceptions 2 4 (1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 132 (26.4) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Jaguars Defensive Stats

This year, the Jaguars' defense ranks 13th in the NFL with 20.4 points allowed per game and 22nd with 344 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Jacksonville is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL with 1,312 (262.4 per game). It also ranks 25th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.2).

Against the run, the Jaguars are top-10 this season, ranking seventh in the NFL with 408 total rushing yards allowed (81.6 allowed per game). They also rank 10th in rushing TDs allowed (three).

Defensively, Jacksonville ranks 17th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 40.6%. It is 12th in red-zone percentage allowed at 52.9%.

Colts Defensive Stats

