Gardner Minshew will be up against the sixth-worst passing defense in the league when his Indianapolis Colts take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Through the air this year, Minshew has put up 553 passing yards (138.3 per game), completing 57 of 83 attempts (68.7%) for two TD throws and zero picks. Also, Minshew has compiled four rushing yards (1.0 per game) on four carries.

Minshew vs. the Jaguars

Minshew vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 0 PASS YPG / PASS TD Jacksonville has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Jaguars have given up one or more passing TDs to five opposing quarterbacks this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Jacksonville in 2023.

The Jaguars have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Jaguars is allowing 262.4 yards per outing this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Jaguars have the No. 22 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up eight this season (1.6 per game).

Gardner Minshew Passing Props vs. the Jaguars

Passing Yards: 232.5 (-115)

232.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+150)

Minshew Passing Insights

The Colts have passed 52.8% of the time and run 47.2% this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

With 83 attempts for 553 passing yards, Minshew is 22nd in NFL play with 6.7 yards per attempt.

Minshew has completed a touchdown pass twice out of four games, but did not have multiple TDs either time.

He has 16.7% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Minshew accounts for 26.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 13 of his total 83 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Minshew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 11-for-14 / 155 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 27-for-44 / 227 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 19-for-23 / 171 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 9/10/2023 Week 1 0-for-2 / 0 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

