Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has a difficult matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are giving up the 10th-fewest rushing yards in the league, 94.8 per game.

Montgomery has received 88 carries, turning them into a team-leading 371 yards (92.8 ypg) with six scores. Montgomery has also made his mark as a receiver, catching five balls for 47 yards (11.8 ypg).

Montgomery vs. the Buccaneers

Montgomery vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Buccaneers during the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay has given up one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.

The Buccaneers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The rush defense of the Buccaneers is allowing 94.8 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 10th in the league.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have allowed two passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.5 per game. That ranks sixth in league play.

David Montgomery Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 76.5 (-111)

Montgomery Rushing Insights

The Lions pass on 49.1% of their plays and run on 50.9%. They are fourth in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 88 of his team's 165 total rushing attempts this season (53.3%).

Montgomery has rushing touchdowns in all four games this year, including multiple TDs once.

He has 33.3% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 23 red zone carries for 56.1% of the team share (his team runs on 73.2% of its plays in the red zone).

David Montgomery Receiving Props vs the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-110)

Montgomery Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (twice in four games), Montgomery has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Montgomery has received 5.7% of his team's 159 passing attempts this season (nine targets).

He has been targeted nine times this season, averaging 5.2 yards per target.

Montgomery, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Montgomery's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 19 ATT / 109 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 32 ATT / 121 YDS / 3 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 16 ATT / 67 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 21 ATT / 74 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

