Sportsbooks give the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) the edge when they host the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 in a matchup between AFC South foes at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is favored by 4 points. The game's over/under has been listed at 45.5 points.

Before the Colts play the Jaguars, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Colts vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: CBS

Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Indianapolis has three wins in five contests against the spread this year.

The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 4-point underdog or greater this season.

This year, three of Indianapolis' five games have gone over the point total.

Jacksonville has posted a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 4-point favorite or greater this season.

In Jacksonville's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

