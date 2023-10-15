In Week 6 action at Raymond James Stadium, the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense and Christian Izien. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Detroit pass catchers against the Buccaneers' secondary.

Lions vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 43.5 10.9 23 77 7.95

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Christian Izien Insights

Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense

Amon-Ra St. Brown's 331 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 35 times and has collected 26 receptions and two touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Detroit is averaging 243.4 yards (1,217 total), which is the eighth-best number in the NFL.

The Lions are fourth-best in the NFL in points scored per game, at 29.6.

Detroit has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 31.8 times per game (ninth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Lions air it out less often than most of the league, throwing 15 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (26.8% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fifth in the NFL.

Christian Izien & the Buccaneers' Defense

Christian Izien has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 19 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tampa Bay's D has been on top of its game, with 895 passing yards allowed this year (fourth-fewest in NFL).

So far this year, the Buccaneers' defensive unit has been very effective this season, as it ranks second in the league with 68 points allowed (17 per game).

Three players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Christian Izien Advanced Stats

Amon-Ra St. Brown Christian Izien Rec. Targets 35 19 Def. Targets Receptions 26 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.7 15 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 331 19 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 82.8 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 96 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

