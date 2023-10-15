Amon-Ra St. Brown has a decent matchup when his Detroit Lions play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Buccaneers have conceded 223.8 passing yards per game, 16th in the league.

St. Brown's stat line so far this season reveals 26 catches for a team-best 331 yards and two scores. He averages 82.8 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 35 times.

St. Brown vs. the Buccaneers

St. Brown vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Tampa Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 223.8 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per contest makes them the 16th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have surrendered four passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks third among NFL teams.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 70.5 (-115)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

St. Brown, in two of four games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

St. Brown has 22.0% of his team's target share (35 targets on 159 passing attempts).

He has 331 receiving yards on 35 targets to rank 24th in league play with 9.5 yards per target.

St. Brown has had a touchdown catch in two of four games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 11.1% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With four red zone targets, St. Brown has been on the receiving end of 26.7% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 9 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 9 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

