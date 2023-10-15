When Alec Pierce suits up for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Alec Pierce score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Pierce's 16 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 124 yards (24.8 per game).

Pierce does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Alec Pierce Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0 Week 3 @Ravens 7 3 43 0 Week 4 Rams 2 1 38 0 Week 5 Titans 2 1 10 0

