Alec Pierce has a good matchup when his Indianapolis Colts face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars give up 262.4 passing yards per game, sixth-worst in the NFL.

Pierce has eight grabs for 124 yards this campaign. He has been targeted 16 times.

Pierce vs. the Jaguars

Pierce vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 2 GP / 27 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 27 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Jacksonville on the season.

The pass defense of the Jaguars is giving up 262.4 yards per game this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Jaguars have surrendered eight passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 22nd in NFL play.

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Pierce Receiving Insights

Pierce, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of five games this season.

Pierce has received 9.6% of his team's 167 passing attempts this season (16 targets).

He has picked up 7.8 yards per target (124 yards on 16 targets).

Pierce does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

